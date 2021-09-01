Briefly Noted: Lenexa manufacturer, Rep. Davids support SUPPLIES Act to help Kansas companies get aid

Lenexa manufacturer, Rep. Davids support SUPPLIES Act to help Kansas companies get aid

Lenexa small manufacturer Dentec CEO Claudio Dente and Rep. Sharice Davids recently advocated for the SUPPLIES Act, a proposed bill that could help small businesses in Kansas tap into financing to produce medical supplies.

Davids, who is chair of the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access, introduced the legislation after hearing the story of Dentec Safety Specialists, a Lenexa-based manufacturer, and helped them secure federal funding to pivot their business and ramp up production of masks during the pandemic.

Now, Davids is calling on Congressional leaders to include similar policies in the budget package as a way to help fill production gaps and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Shawnee Mission approves two contracts for high school upgrades, additions

Shawnee Mission’s board of education last week unanimously approved two contracts for high school building upgrades and additions.

The first contract for Shawnee Mission North for restroom upgrades and relocations, as well as “a state-of-the-art weight room and training facility,” according to board documents. It is worth nearly $4 million. The second contract, worth just more than $75,000, is for mill work at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

SM East high school student gets perfect ACT score

Tongtong Yi, a Shawnee Mission East senior, earned a perfect ACT score.

Yi has been a Shawnee Mission student since kindergarten, and is interested in a career in the medicinal field, according to a district newsletter. Yi is among less than one-tenth of one percent of ACT test-takers to receive a perfect score, according to the district newsletter.