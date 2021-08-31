Woman and dog die in condo fire in Overland Park, investigators say

The Overland Park Fire Department says an elderly woman and her dog died in a condominium fire Tuesday afternoon.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes says firefighters were called to the Chalet Condominiums, 9589 Outlook Street, at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The first firefighters to arrive reported smoke visible from the two-story, multi-unit condominium.

“Crews searched the address reported to contain the fire but then located heavy smoke in an adjoining unit,” Rhodes said. “They made entry and found a kitchen fire, which they quickly extinguished.”

Rhodes says firefighters located a deceased elderly woman and a deceased dog, both in the front room of the unit.

Fire investigators and police detectives are working to determine the cause of the woman’s death and what started the fire.

Damage from the fire was contained to the unit where the fire started, and no other injuries were reported.

Rhodes says it hasn’t been determined if there were working smoke alarms in the condo where the fire broke out.

The victim’s identification will not be released until investigators can notify her family, officials said.

Check back to this story for updates.