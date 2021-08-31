Lenexa Planning Commission advances plan for new 100-home subdivision in western part of city

Lenexa has advanced plans for Stone Ridge, a new residential subdivision planned in an undeveloped and growing part of the city.

Arise Homes, an Overland Park residential developer, is planning to build 103 single-family homes on about 44 acres near the southwest corner of West 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road.

The site features a farmhouse along West 83rd Street. It’s about a mile away from Mill Creek Middle and the new career technical center for USD 232.

According to developers, the ranch-style homes planned for the development will feature real brick and stone, with a similar look as some of the houses built by Arise Homes along 83rd and Gleason in Shawnee and also those under construction along Clare Road in Shawnee.

“We are excited to bring this style of house to Lenexa,” said Austin Chamberlin, a partner with Arise Homes, who spoke to the Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday. “We’re pretty proud of what we’re building. They’re really great homes, a really big, huge need in the Kansas City metro.”

Chamberlin said they hope to attract a wide range of residents in terms of age, including empty nesters and young families.

After some discussion, the Lenexa Planning Commission voted 7-0 to approve rezoning the site from agricultural to planned residential low-density, as well as a preliminary plat. Commissioners Ben Harber and Curt Katterhenry were absent.

The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider this project Sept. 21.

Project details

Here are some features for the homes and the community, according to Arise:

Single-story, slab foundation

Real brick and stone masonry exteriors

Eco-friendly with energy saving systems, LED lighting, etc

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms; or four bedrooms, three bathrooms

None of the homes have basements, but homes will have options to add storm shelters

Landscape buffers along 83rd and Cedar Niles

Additional green space along the streamway corridors

A couple of neighboring residents raised concerns about potential traffic congestion. And most of the commissioners’ discussion centered around the future road improvements, fencing and landscaping, traffic and parking and also the addition of storm shelters on site.

Noting that this residential subdivision will “set the tone” for future development in this area, city staff said the developer is also required to add fencing along the two corridors to create uniformity.

Commissioners said fencing won’t be necessary where the streamways create a natural buffer.

The project also includes widening both West 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road near the site.