Shawnee to begin Goddard Street work near downtown — here’s what you need to know

Shawnee will soon kick off the project to improve Goddard Street near downtown.

Reconstruction of Goddard between West 55th Street and Johnson Drive is a roughly $2.9 million project that includes new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, storm drainage, street lighting, pavement markings and signing.

The city hired Texas-based engineering firm Walter P. Moore to complete the design and also develop plans and specifications.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2022 and be completed by September of the same year. Utility relocation work is slated to begin this fall.

The work will include:

Roadway design and layout

Full depth roadway replacement

Adding curb and gutters

Upgrading inlets and storm sewer

Adding sidewalks, streetlights and street trees

Relocating utilities

The city is planning to complete this project in three phases.

The first phase stretches from Johnson Drive to West 57th Terrace.

The second phase continues from West 57th Terrace to West 56th Street.

The third and final phase starts at West 56th Street and ends at West 55th Street.

In a public meeting Aug. 24, Cody Wilbers, project manager, said the phases make sure to maintain access for 57th Terrace and 56th Street, which have no outlets except onto Goddard.

Wilbers said the project team is contemplating completing the first and third phases at the same time.

Project schedule

The city is working to acquire right-of-way access of private property abutting the project area. That process will continue through October. By that time, the city will work to finalize plans.

Utility relocations begin soon and continue through December. Construction is slated to begin in March 2022 and continue through next August.

Shawnee city staff hosted a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to communicate with neighboring residents on the project and discuss the construction schedule. A handful of residents spoke at the meeting and shared questions and concerns about the trees, sidewalks and impact to their properties.

Some residents also wanted to increase traffic safety for pedestrians going to and from Hocker Grove Middle School.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city’s YouTube page.