Briefly Noted: Kansas City Star seeks court order to force Overland Park to pay legal fees in Albers records lawsuit

Kansas City Star seeks order to have Overland Park pay legal fees related to Albers lawsuit

The Kansas City Star newspaper has asked a Johnson County judge to order the city of Overland Park to pay more than $43,000 in legal fees related to a lawsuit the paper filed to get public records connected to the fatal 2018 police killing of John Albers.

The Star first reported on the matter Monday, and the Shawnee Mission Post obtained a copy of the newspaper’s filing.

“For three years, Overland Park tried to hide the fact it entered into a severance agreement with Clayton Jenison, the officer who shot and killed John Albers,” Bernie Rhodes, the Star’s attorney, wrote in the brief. “[T]hen when the public became aware of the agreement, the city fought to prevent its public release.”

The Star sued the city last October for records related to Albers’ killing after, it says, the city denied multiple requests for a severance agreement with Jenison.

In this latest filing, the Star agues that the city lacked a reasonable basis for withholding the records and did so as a means to protect City Manager Bill Ebel and Police Chief Frank Donchez from claims of “committing perjury.”

Sara Hart Weir files to run against Lynn Rogers for state treasurer

Sara Hart Weir, former president and chief executive officer of National Down Syndrome Society, is running against incumbent Lynn Rogers for the state treasurer position.

Hart Weir announced the move on Monday, Aug. 30, and said the office “needs a conservative CEO and outsider.” Hart Weir, if elected, intends to follow the footsteps of previous state treasurers Reps. Lynn Jenkins, Ron Estes and Jake LaTurner, according to the announcement.

“As a treasurer, I will bring a conservative, outsider approach to problem-solving,” the announcement reads. “I was raised and educated in Kansas. I will lead on behalf of citizens. Rogers is beholden to Gov. Kelly and her liberal cronies. As Treasurer, I will launch the Kansas Checkbook program, shining a bright light on how Kansas spends your money.”

‘Abstract Diversity’ exhibit soon to be at Tim Murphy Art Gallery

“Abstract Diversity” is the newest exhibit heading to the Tim Murphy Art Gallery at the Merriam Community Center.

The opening night reception will be held on Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will feature drinks and artists. The show will run through Oct. 2.

Shawnee updates city’s golf cart laws

The Shawnee City Council recently approved changes to the city code regarding golf carts. Here are the new rules:

Golf carts are allowed on any Shawnee street that has a speed limit of 25 mph or less.

Golf carts are not allowed on any highways, parks, trails, sidewalks or jogging paths.

Golf carts can be driven at night if they have proper lighting.

Drivers must have a valid driver’s license.

Golf cart owners must maintain insurance.

All traffic laws apply to golf carts.

The number of passengers is limited to the number of seats. No more than three people are allowed on a bench seat.

Anyone with questions or concerns can email cityofshawnee@cityofshawnee.org or call the Shawnee Police Department at (913) 631-2150.