Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events everyone can enjoy

Now that fall semester is in full swing at Johnson County Community College, our calendar is packed with several can’t-miss events. Whether you’re a current Cavalier, future student or community member, JCCC offers informational and entertaining options for everyone.

Campus visit events

Our campus visit events are designed for students who want to learn more about life as a Cavalier. If you’re an adult looking to return to school, a high school student exploring next-step options or a home-schooled student ready for college, these campus visit events provide an informed overview of what JCCC has to offer.

Non-traditional Night – Sept. 7 – 5-6:30 p.m.

Whether it’s a career enhancement or a new life chapter, JCCC makes it possible to balance work, life and family. This information session is designed for the non-traditional student looking to restart their education goals.

BIPOC Student Night – Sept. 21 – 5-6:30 p.m.

Learn about resources and involvement opportunities available to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) students. Discussions will cover organizations such as Black Student Union (BSU) and Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA), plus an overview of the admission process.

Homeschool Day – Sept. 16 – 1-3 p.m.

At this information session, students will learn all about making the successful transition from a homeschool setting to JCCC.

Senior Day – Oct. 19 – 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-4 p.m.

This in-depth event showcases life as a JCCC student through presentations and a tour of campus. Session topics cover everything from financial aid to helpful student resources.

Youth Art Classes

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art offers a popular series of youth studio classes on Saturdays during the school year.

The Early Explorations program welcomes children ages 5 – 7 and introduces them to subjects like animals in art. The Contemporary Creations classes provide more advanced lessons for ages 8 – 11 in topics like printmaking. Most classes are two hours long. View the class schedules and register online.

Continuing Education Ed Talks

The JCCC Continuing Education series of free instructor-led Ed Talks takes place every Tuesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Topics range from personal to professional and all talks can be viewed from the comfort of home. Take advantage of these upcoming sessions:

U.S. National Parks – Tuesday, Aug. 31

Working with a Hybrid Team – Tuesday, Sept. 14

Simple Habits for Healthy Eating and Lifelong Health – Friday, Sept. 24

Don’t miss out

