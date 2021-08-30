The Post wants your questions for local candidates running in the November 2 elections

A busy local election season is coming up in November, with contested elections all across the county.

As part of our mission to make sure Shawnee Mission area residents know where the people who want to represent them stand on the most pressing issues in their communities, we’ll be hosting a series of 11 candidate forums for these races ahead of the November 2 elections.

To see a full schedule, including dates and locations, for all our upcoming candidate forums, click here.

The questions we’ll ask the candidates in these forums and in a five-item questionnaire issued to the candidates closer to Election Day will come directly from our readers.

So, we want to know what questions you’d like to hear the candidates running in the following contests address:

Mission Mayor and City Council

Merriam Mayor and City Council

Lenexa City Council

Overland Park Mayor and City Council

Prairie Village City Council

Shawnee City Council

Blue Valley Board of Education

Shawnee Mission Board of Education

USD 232 (De Soto) Board of Education

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

Send us your ideas for questions and we’ll consider them for the mix.

To do so, please either: