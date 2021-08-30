Briefly Noted: More evidence comes to light in Overland Park Police shooting of John Albers

More evidence coming out in Overland Park Police shooting of teen John Albers

Four months after the city of Overland Park released findings from the 2018 fatal police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers, additional evidence was discovered that had not been previously disclosed, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.

Sheila Albers, the mother of John Albers, said she obtained through a public records request a digital reconstruction of the shooting scene. She also challenged the integrity of the investigation and the decision to clear the officer who shot her son 13 times.

The video reconstruction provided to Sheila Albers is a digital map of the shooting scene collected by investigators. It shows in a one-minute clip the placement of houses, cars, evidence markers and crime scene tape.

[More previously undisclosed evidence discovered in shooting of Overland Park teenager — The Kansas City Star]

Lenexa brings back Chili Challenge this fall

Lenexa is hosting the 34th Lenexa Chili Challenge on Oct. 8-9. Nearly 200 teams will come to Old Town to strive for top prize in chili, salsa and hot wings. This community event also features fireworks, live music, children’s activities and — best of all — delicious free food samples.

Registration for returning teams opened Aug. 2. Click here for more event details.

Sign up here to be a judge or volunteer in another role.

Here’s the live music lineup on Fridays at Lenexa Public Market

Beginning Sept. 3, the Lenexa Public Market will begin its Friday live music series at 6 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. In addition, the market will keep its rotating selection of food trucks serving out on the Lower Commons from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Here’s the music lineup for Friday Night Sound Bites