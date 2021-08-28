Woman hospitalized after being stabbed at Shawnee apartment, police take suspect into custody

A woman was found stabbed in an apartment complex courtyard in Shawnee Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Westbrooke Glen Apartments, in the 7400 block of Flint Street, about 9:35 a.m.

In a news release, Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker says officers responded to a reported armed disturbance.

“A 33-year-old female victim was located with apparent stab wounds,” Baker said in the release. “The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.”

Johnson County Med-Act and the Shawnee Fire Department transported the woman to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Neighbors say police were going door-to-door throughout the complex, asking if anyone had seen what happened.

Around 12:15 p.m., tactical officers and a K-9 entered one of the apartment buildings. A man was escorted out of the building in handcuffs about 40 minutes later.

“A 35-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody without incident,” Baker said in a second news release Saturday. “The victim is being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition.”

No other details have been released.