Woman hospitalized after being stabbed at Shawnee apartment, police take suspect into custody

A woman was found stabbed in an apartment complex courtyard in Shawnee Saturday morning.
Police were called to the Westbrooke Glen Apartments, in the 7400 block of Flint Street, about 9:35 a.m.
In a news release, Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker says officers responded to a reported armed disturbance.
“A 33-year-old female victim was located with apparent stab wounds,” Baker said in the release. “The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.”
Johnson County Med-Act and the Shawnee Fire Department transported the woman to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Neighbors say police were going door-to-door throughout the complex, asking if anyone had seen what happened.
Around 12:15 p.m., tactical officers and a K-9 entered one of the apartment buildings. A man was escorted out of the building in handcuffs about 40 minutes later.
“A 35-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody without incident,” Baker said in a second news release Saturday. “The victim is being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition.”
No other details have been released.
