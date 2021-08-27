SMSD News: Let’s Read Across SMSD

The Shawnee Mission School District invites everyone in our community to join us for “Read Across SMSD,” a celebration of reading across our community.

In partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission, we are proud to launch Read Across SMSD in every single school this year. A group of Overland Park Elementary and Signature Program students recently joined SMSD educators and Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard to help kick off Read Across SMSD. Click here to see a video.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard reflected that while reading was not always easy for her, it helped her arrive where she is today.

“That is what I want for all Shawnee Mission School District students,” Dr. Hubbard shared. “Reading is one of the most powerful ways we can support student success.”

Read Across SMSD supports the district Strategic Plan belief that our community’s strength is derived from its diversity. This is an opportunity for all of us in the SMSD to celebrate stories and cultivate a culture of belonging for every student.

“Read Across SMSD will support the work we do in every classroom to help every student achieve their personal best,” said Linda Sieck, NEA-Shawnee Mission president. “All the book titles were selected to introduce students to characters and experiences that may be new or different to them. Hopefully it will give all students the opportunity to see themselves reflected in the stories they read.”

How To Participate

Read Across SMSD supports Shawnee Mission’s academic goals by encouraging reading for all ages. Each month of the school year features a new theme and book recommendations, provided by the national NEA organization. District librarians and educators have also compiled lists of similar titles that connect to each monthly theme. The SMSD will be sharing these titles and accompanying discussion questions on the Shawnee Mission School District Read Across SMSD webpage.

Students and educators in all of our schools have been encouraged to include Read Across SMSD book titles in their reading activities and traditions this year. We also hope families, neighbors, and friends across our community will join our students and staff in Read Across SMSD.

Our schools will continue to ensure that reading is a priority, and we encourage all in our community to do the same, especially with the students you know. It will also be a great chance for us to get to know and celebrate each other.

Don’t forget to share your pictures and experiences, using the hashtag #ReadAcrossSMSD.