Briefly Noted: Careless shooters in Johnson County can now be fined up to $1,000 for stray bullets

Johnson County Commission approves ‘stray gunfire’ resolution

The Johnson County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution that aims to crack down on stray bullets.

The new measure will penalize those who shoot onto or over someone’s property without their permission with fines of up to $1,000.

For years, residents mostly in unincorporated parts of southern Johnson County, have complained of stray bullets hitting their homes and vehicles. One family told the commission they have found four bullets lodged in their home.

“This new county code is narrowly tailored for instances when someone does not follow the rules for the safe discharge of a firearm, with the result being a bullet entering someone else’s property,” said Sheriff Calvin Hayden, who supported the order.

Shawnee Mission approves $200,000 funding for referees

Shawnee Mission board of education on Monday approved $200,000 in referee services.

Referee services provide referees for middle and high school athletics, and is an annual fee the board takes on. The board of education unanimously approved the item with no discussion.

Walk and Read at Quail Creek Park runs through Aug. 29

There are still two days to enjoy the Walk and Read event at Quail Creek Park in Merriam.

Johnson County Library and the city of Merriam are hosting the event that features two stories to read at the park, located at 70th and Kessler Streets. The program intends to encourage physical activity, literacy and family time, according to a Merriam newsletter.

The two stories featured are “The Koala Who Could” by Rachel Bright and “Mice Squeak, We Speak” by Tomie dePaola.

The Tasting Room opens at Lenexa Public Market

The Tasting Room, one of the newest merchants at the Lenexa Public Market, is now open for business.

The Tasting Room will feature its own brand of sparkling wine, Kaycee Mac, as well as a variety of wines from Napa Valley and Sonoma. Customers can also find local cheeses, meats, bread, oils and other snacks that pair well with wine.

Hours of operation are: