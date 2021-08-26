Lenexa reduces property tax rate slightly for 2022 — but homeowners may still feel pinch

Lenexa this week approved a slight drop in the city’s mill levy, but with county appraisals of residential properties much higher than previous years, Lenexa’s mill levy still exceeds the revenue neutral rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Lenexa City Council’s unanimous adoption of the 2022 budget on Tuesday puts the city’s mill levy at 28.942 mills, or 0.3 mills lower than the 2021 mill levy of 29.242.

However, the new mill levy is above Lenexa’s revenue neutral rate of 27.232 mills, and would actually raise more revenue than what the city brought in this year from property taxes.

The total fiscal year 2022 budget is $183.9 million, with $135 million for expenditures and $48.9 million for estimated reserve balances as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to a city memo.

What is the revenue neutral rate

The revenue neutral rate is defined as property tax rate that generates the same amount of revenue as the previous budget year using the current year’s assessed valuation amount.

Enacted by the Kansas State Legislature earlier this year, Senate Bill 13 and House Bill 2104 require new notice and a public hearing by cities anytime their proposed budgets will exceed the revenue neutral property tax rate, according to a city memo.

Doug Robinson, chief financial officer for the city, told the council that the city’s revenue neutral property tax rate is 27.232 mills.

That rate would create a property tax levy of $39.3 million for the 2022 fiscal year. That’s the same amount as this year’s budget.

However, the mill levy for the upcoming budget year is 28.942 mills and would create a property tax levy of $41.7 million. Because $41.7 million is an increase in revenue from $39.3 million, the city was obligated by state law to conduct a public hearing before the city could approve the revenue increase.

Why it matters

While Lenexa’s revenue generated from property taxes will be an estimated $2.4 million more than last year, individual property homeowners (particularly those on fixed incomes) may feel the property tax increase more.

One Lenexa resident, artist Catherine Kirkland, raised concerns at the meeting that her home was appraised at tens of thousands of dollars more than last year — the county appraiser’s office data shows an 11.76% increase — causing her to pay $400 more in property taxes this year, on top of a $300 increase from the year before.

“It seems to me that it would be beneficial, certainly to me, and I’m sure other property owners, if the mill levy could be reduced more as compared to what the increase in our appraised value is, and how that impacts our taxes,” Kirkland said.

City leaders and Robinson thanked Kirkland for showing up and asking questions about the process.

“This body takes taxes, including tax increases, very seriously, because we understand people are on fixed incomes,” said Councilmember Joe Karlin. “There’s only so much discretionary income to go around for all of us. So very much appreciate your comments, and please know that they’re heard, and… the management team and the entire staff is working very hard to make sure that we’re spending your money wisely.”

Why Lenexa is sticking with the mill levy

Robinson explained that the mill levy would need to remain at 28.942 for the upcoming year to maintain quality city services.

“We provide a very high level of services here, as we’ve talked about with our citizen survey results. That’s what citizens expect — in fact, demand — and police officers, firefighters, street maintenance workers, etc., they don’t work for free,” Robinson said. “They expect to get paid, and as the mayor said, the majority of our budget is salaries and wages and benefits.

“A lot of what this budget goes to is making sure we’re providing adequate compensations so that we can keep our positions filled so that we’re able to provide those services. Because if we don’t have the people, we can’t provide the services.”

Kirkland did ask about an increase in TIF expenditures, and if the city could save money by reducing those expenses. However, Robinson said the city is obligated to reimburse developers for their expenses, and even more TIF projects are on board compared to previous years.

Robinson said the average home value for 2022 is $352,000 appraised, up from $332,000 in 2021. The Lenexa portion of those property taxes would go up from $1,116 to $1,172 annually, or about a 5% increase.