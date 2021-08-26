Kansas releases first ‘COVID county ranking’ report — see how Johnson County is doing

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.)

Johnson County is one of the top counties in Kansas in terms of limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to a new county-by-county ranking system released by the state health department Wednesday.

Overall, Johnson County comes in third among Kansas’ 105 counties when measured on metrics related to vaccination, new cases and testing.

Why It Matters: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment bills the new ranking system as a “powerful tool” for helping local officials gauge how well their counties are responding to the pandemic, which has grown more severe locally and nationwide in recent months due to the contagious Delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the new county ranking reports will be updated three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Details: Counties’ ranks are determined by three factors: vaccination rate, 7-day average of new cases and 7-day average of COVID-19 tests.

Johnson County is third overall in KDHE’s first rankings report.

Broken down by each metric, here are Johnson County’s numbers:

Vaccination rate: 72%, 2nd in the state (KDHE uses data from the CDC, which has consistently shown a higher vaccination rate than the figure disclosed by the Johnson County health department, because the CDC’s data includes individuals who may have gotten vaccinated in other states)

New cases: an average of 32 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 7 days, 39th in the state

Testing: an average of 317 tests per 100,000 residents over the past 7 days, 19th in the state.

Context: The two counties above Johnson County in KDHE’s first ranking are:

top-ranked Brown County, along the Nebraska border in the state’s northeast, which has a lower vaccination rate than Johnson, but has better case averages and higher testing numbers.

and 2nd-ranked Douglas County, which — like Brown — has a lower vaccination rate, but also lower case numbers and higher testing figures.

Neighboring Wyandotte County ranks 17th overall on this first report. Its vaccination rate, according to the state, sits at 51%, which is 18th best among all counties.

It’s new COVID cases have averaged 58 per 100,000 over the past 7 days, but it has one of the best testing averages in the state: 396 tests performed per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Key Quote: “This report is not a report-card, as multiple factors impact COVID-19 testing, case and vaccination rates in our communities,” a KDHE release Wednesday said. “It brings together the most critical COVID-19 metrics at a local level to help state, county, and local leaders work together to stop the spread of the dangerous COVID-19 delta variant and keep Kansans safe and keep the economy open.”

What Happens Next: To see KDHE’s rankings updated each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, go here.