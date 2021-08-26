Jack Stack Barbecue set to open its newest location soon in Lenexa City Center

Jack Stack Barbecue is about to open its newest Kansas City area location at Lenexa City Center.

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, a famous, family-owned barbecue brand with multiple locations in the Kansas City area, will open its doors in Lenexa City Center on Sept. 20.

Located in the former Ignite Wood Fire Grill building at 8721 Ryckert St., the new Jack Stack Barbecue will be the sixth location for the fourth-generation family brand. A ribbon cutting with the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce takes place Sept. 17.

“I am proud to kick off the next chapter of Jack Stack’s story with the addition of a new restaurant in Lenexa,” said Case Dorman, chief executive officer of Jack Stack Barbecue. “We are extremely passionate about the hospitality experience we’ve created around the barbecue we love and feel blessed to be able to share it with our guests who live in the Lenexa area.”

Jack Stack’s history

Started by Russ Fiorella in Kansas City in 1957, Jack Stack began as a traditional storefront barbecue with about five or six menu items.

Jack Fiorella, Russ’ eldest son, worked with his father until 1974, when he decided to branch off and start Fiorella’s Jack Stack of Martin City.

Jack Stack Barbecue is now owned by the fourth generation of the Fiorella family and has evolved into one of the largest wood-fired barbecue restaurants in the United States.

“It is a family-owned business now in its fourth generation,” said Cameron Baraban, who runs marketing for Jack Stack, “so to be able to extend this unique brand of hospitality to Lenexa specifically and folks who live close to or near Lenexa is just a really great feeling for the organization overall and the employees that we have who are super passionate about what they do and the opportunity to really feed a new area of Kansas City.”

This year, Jack Stack Barbecue also added full-service catering with nationwide shipping, and a new, non-barbecue catering and event space called Fiorella’s in Overland Park, according to a press release.

As the former site of Ignite Wood Fire Grill, Jack Stack’s new location in Lenexa will feature the largest patio and outdoor dining footprint of all of its locations, Baraban said, adding that the outdoor dining area allows for more indoor-outdoor seating.

Jack Stack Barbecue is building out its service team in Lenexa and hosting open interviews Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new location. No appointment is necessary to interview.