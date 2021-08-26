Briefly Noted: Education First Shawnee Mission endorses 3 candidates for school board

Education First advocacy group endorses 3 candidates for Shawnee Mission school board

The public education advocacy group Education First Shawnee Mission has endorsed three candidates, including two incumbents, vying for seats on the Shawnee Mission board of education this November.

The group says it’s backing:

Heather Ousley, incumbent At-Large member and current Board President,

Mary Sinclair, incumbent SM East area member,

and April Boyd-Noronha, who is running for the SM West area seat being vacated by Laura Guy.

“We were encouraged by our conversations with candidates running for the Board of Education,” Megan Peters of Education First is quoted in a news release. “In the last year, the importance of quality public education and the long-term value excellent public schools bring to our communities has never been more clear.”

On its website, Education First lists a number of priorities for SMSD’s board of education, including transparency, anti-racism and budget decisions that are “fair regarding teacher and administrative raises.”

The other three candidates running for board seats this year are:

Brian Neilson, an investment banker and software company founder, who is challenging Ousley for the At-Large seat,

Zach Roberts, MD, an orthopedic physician, who is challenging Sinclair in the SM East area,

and Sean Claycamp, a medical salesperson, running against Boyd-Noronha in the SM West area.

Shawnee Mission seeks nominations for Kansas Teacher of the Year 2023

Shawnee Mission is seeking nominations for Kansas Teacher of the Year 2023.

Nominations are due on Aug. 31, and nominees must have completed three years in the district, five years in the profession and must currently be a teacher. Anyone within the community can nominate a teacher online here.