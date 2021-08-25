The Pretty Posy, new women’s boutique run by Mission mom, opening in downtown Overland Park

Mission native Erin Oliva is opening The Pretty Posy, a women’s boutique, in downtown Overland Park.

Located at 7942 Santa Fe Drive, the boutique will offer a curated selection of women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories, and gifts. The boutique’s soft opening is set for Wednesday, Sept. 1, with a grand opening on Sept. 18.

“It feels extremely exciting; we’ve worked really hard for it,” Oliva said. “It’s been a long process to get here. It seems a little surreal, but I’m just very excited.”

The Pretty Posy will fill the space once shared by Unique Finds and Razzleberry.

Unique Finds moved down the street on Santa Fe Drive earlier this summer, and Razzleberry moved to the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Mo.

A new adventure

A stay-at-home mom for the past seven years, Oliva says she is ready to embark on a new adventure.

A boutique shopper herself, she briefly opened a stall in Kindred at Oak Park Mall, but then when the pandemic hit in spring 2020, she pivoted to focus on homeschooling her children and some other neighborhood kids.

Then, when the storefront in downtown Overland Park became available a few months ago, she jumped at the chance. She says she hopes to build synergy with other boutiques downtown and encourage customers to come shop local.

“Things are just getting better and better down here, and we’re super excited about it,” Oliva said. “Everyone’s just been really nice and welcoming. I love shopping boutiques, and I love shopping local, and Kansas City loves local. It’s something that is really special about Kansas City; there’s a lot of local shops and local makers.”

Oliva said her husband Mike has been supportive during this new chapter of their lives.

Also helping her open the boutique is Sheri Light, Oliva’s “partner in crime” who was her sorority sister in college.

‘It’s an escape’

As part of the boutique experience, Oliva plans to add the following amenities:

Free coffee bar with brews from local brand Thou Mayest

A children’s play area

Free library

Local pop-up events, hopefully hosted on Saturdays and Thursdays

As for the shops offerings, Oliva says The Pretty Posy’s clothing will be a curated selection she has put together browsing at apparel shows across the country, as well as in the wholesale market in Los Angeles.

The shop will prioritize small, family-owned brands, and she’s also looking for local makers or other family-owned companies for gifts and accessories.

“What I love about shopping boutiques is you go there and it’s kind of an adventure; it’s an escape, it’s fun,” Oliva said. “What can I find? Who can I meet? With our boutique, I want that, but I also want it to be an experience. I just want people to come in and to laugh and to have fun. That’s what it’s all about, really.”

Once the website is live, customers will be able to shop online. You can sign up for the store’s newsletter ahead of the opening.

Tentative hours of operation are set for: