Briefly Noted: Shawnee taking public input on city design and construction manual

Shawnee taking public input on city design and construction manual

The city of Shawnee is hosting an online public input meeting to review the proposed new edition of the Shawnee Design and Construction Manual.

The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, 3:30 to 5 p.m. and will hosted online. Meeting details are available here.

Following the public input meeting, the city will have a 30-day public comment period when staff will ask for feedback about the proposed revisions. Copies of the draft revisions can be viewed on the city website.

Beginning Aug. 26, comments regarding the manual may be submitted to sdcmcomments@cityofshawnee.org or (913) 742-6229.

I-35 surface replacement work begins tonight in Johnson County

The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning to replace the highway surface along I-35 starting this week.

The mill and overlay work spans from I-635 to Lamar Avenue, and work was scheduled to begin the evening of Aug. 24, weather permitting. Superior Bowen of Kansas City, Missouri, is the contractor for the $1.2 million project.

Work will occur 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-October. This northbound and southbound I-35 project will include ramps and chip seal shoulders, with nightly lane and ramp closures where necessary, according to KDOT.

Traffic will be controlled using portable message signs, arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. Message boards alerting motorists are in place, notifying the start of the project.

Olathe nonprofit Inclusion Connections awarded $20,000

First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $817,000 in Impact Grants to 45 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and Texas. One of the grants amounting to $20,000 goes toward Inclusion Connections, a nonprofit based in Olathe.

Colleen Habrock, senior associate of content marketing and public relations for First National Bank of Omaha, said the funds will go to support the PawsAbilities program at Inclusion Connections.

Through that program, young adults with developmental disabilities in Johnson County work on strengthening individual core competencies, from developing job skills to attending job readiness classes. After finding employment through the program, they also receive job coaching and transportation to and from the workplace.