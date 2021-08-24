Shawnee Mission completed several bond projects this summer — see if your school was impacted

Shawnee Mission is finishing up work on a number of school upgrades that were funded by the district’s most recent bond measure.

After district patrons approved the $264 million bond issue in January, Shawnee Mission began working to complete a number of upgrades to district buildings.

Below is a look at the different upgrades that happened during summer 2021, as outlined by the district:

Seven schools received heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades — Shawnee Mission South; Indian Woods and Hocker Grove middle schools; and Sunflower, Bluejacket-Flint, Rising Star and Indian Creek elementary schools.

Belinder, Overland Park, Prairie, Roesland and Sunflower elementary schools all received new playground equipment.

SM West High, Broken Arrow Elementary and Shawnee Mission Early Childhood Education Center received roof repairs or replacements .

or . Asphalt repairs and overlays occurred at SM South and SM West; Indian Woods and Trailridge middle schools; Apache, Briarwood, Brookridge, Comanche, Corinth and Indian Creek elementary schools; as well as the early education center, the operations and maintenance building and the career and technical campus.

and occurred at SM South and SM West; Indian Woods and Trailridge middle schools; Apache, Briarwood, Brookridge, Comanche, Corinth and Indian Creek elementary schools; as well as the early education center, the operations and maintenance building and the career and technical campus. Security upgrade s, which began in April, have replaced more than 2,000 cameras, 700 monitored doors and multiple server replacements and upgrades districtwide.

s, which began in April, have replaced more than 2,000 cameras, 700 monitored doors and multiple server replacements and upgrades districtwide. SM North, Horizons and Trailridge all received new furniture.

Belinder, Ray Marsh, Nieman, Overland Park and Westridge elementary schools all received carpet and floor tile upgrades.

At the same time, construction on the new Westwood View Elementary building, continues. That long-anticipated project kicked off with a groundbreaking on May 26.

Westwood View is the first of five total elementary schools to be renovated as part of the January bond issue.

Construction on a new John Diemer Elementary is scheduled to begin this year, as well.

Pawnee Elementary is scheduled for a 2022 rebuild, and Rushton and Tomahawk elementary schools are scheduled for 2023 rebuilds.

Bond money will also be used to fund weight room additions and restroom renovations at SM North, restroom and common area remodels at Shawnee Mission Northwest, and a restroom remodel and three-story addition to Indian Woods, according to Inside SMSD.