Firefighters rescue man trapped inside burning home in Shawnee

Shawnee firefighters rescued a man from a house fire late Monday night in the northeastern part of the city.

Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to 10512 West 52nd Terrace at 11:20 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates a 911 caller reported a fire in the basement with a man with a disability trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the two-story house.

Shawnee Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands says crews entered the back of the house and rescued the man from a bedroom in the basement.

Firefighters and paramedics began CPR on the man in the home’s backyard. Sands says the man suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to an area hospital.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

“We will be here most of the day [Tuesday],” Sands said at the scene. “So far, we have not found any working smoke alarms.”

Fire damage to the home is said to be minimal.

