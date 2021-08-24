Shawnee considers making Johnson Drive through downtown 3 lanes in order to slow traffic

Shawnee is considering a pilot project to reduce lanes on Johnson Drive in order to slow down traffic through downtown.

The proposed “road diet,” as such lane reductions are often called, would take Johnson Drive down from four lanes to three (the center becoming a left turn lane) between Quivira and Switzer roads.

The temporary project of re-striping traffic lanes along Johnson Drive would span three months, allowing city staff to observe traffic patterns and pedestrian safety, and give residents and businesses the chance to experience the lane reductions and provide feedback.

In a presentation to the Shawnee City Council during a committee meeting Monday, Lauren Grashoff, neighborhood planner for the city, said the overall goal is to reduce traffic speed, improve pedestrian safety and increase public parking from 81 to 107 spaces downtown.

Below is an overview of a portion of the pilot project from King Avenue on the west (left side) to the shops just east of Nieman Road (right side):

As a primary east-west corridor connecting I-35 to I-435, Johnson Drive in Shawnee sees heavy traffic. City staff reported that between Quivira and Switzer roads, Johnson Drive has between 10,000 and 11,500 vehicles per day.

The speed limit through the area is 30 miles per hour, but city leaders, residents and business owners have grown concerned that vehicles are moving too quickly and that the stretch is becoming dangerous, particularly for pedestrians trying to cross Johnson Drive.

Concerns raised by some councilmembers

After about an hour of discussion, the city council voted 5-3 to advance the pilot project for consideration at a future council meeting. Councilmembers Eric Jenkins, Mike Kemmling and Tammy Thomas voted in dissent.

Most of the council supported the pilot project. However, those who voted against moving forward with it said they frequently hear negative feedback about the “road diet” of Nieman Road from four to three lanes through downtown. The area was under construction for years and became a headache for motorists and residents in the surrounding area.

While Kemmling and Thomas said they wanted to see traffic slow down along Johnson Drive, they suggested exploring other alternatives such as transitions into downtown, speed enforcement or reducing the speed limit.

“I guess I just don’t buy the premise that things like speed limits and enforcements don’t actually change traffic behavior, because that’s exactly what we do in school zones,” Kemmling said. “Most people slow down in a school zone, so we’re saying it’s good enough for our children when they’re trying to get to school… but not here?”

Jenkins, who said this project is “bad timing” following the completion of Nieman Road, also shied away from any lane reductions on Johnson Drive as a primary corridor going through the city.

“There’s a lot of frustration and there’s a lot of anger about this whole three-lane concept,” Jenkins said. “I don’t see where there’s a pressing need to do this right now, to go to three lanes… I’d like to see us continue on with the progress we’re doing in downtown, which has been considerable, and which I’m very proud of.”

Majority support for lane reductions

However, other councilmembers in favor of the project pushed back, saying the Johnson Drive lane reductions will be a temporary experiment.

“I am very sensitive right now to the amount of change that this area has been going through, and I know that the Nieman Now project was frustrating for a lot of people,” said Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell. “With that said, I think that there are a lot of good things about this idea, and I think the only way for us to really evaluate it, and for the community to evaluate it, is to give it a try.”

Grashoff said the city staff explored other traffic calming options, including increasing public safety enforcement, adding speed tables or speed bumps, reducing the speed limit to 25 miles per hour and adding pedestrian signage.

However, lane reductions ended up being city staff’s primary recommendation.

One business owner spoke at the meeting in favor of the pilot project. Mike McVey, a co-owner of Transport Brewery across the street from City Hall, said he thinks the lane reductions would be a step forward.

“Here, there’s a concerted effort to really support this business community,” McVey said, “and I think this is a step to try to do that, and I think that having it be sort of a trial effort is a great way to figure out if it’s the right solution.”

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city website. Discussion begins at 3:55.