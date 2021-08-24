Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Ford, St. James student killed in car wreck, remembered for ‘fireball’ personality

The days following the tragic and unexpected death of a St. James Academy student have been painful and difficult, officials at the private Catholic school in Lenexa say.

Isabelle “Izzy” Ford, a 16-year-old junior at St. James, was killed in a car wreck Thursday evening on K-7 Highway. An 18-year-old boy in the vehicle was also critically injured in the crash, which occurred under the overpass at Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Since then, the community has raised more than $39,000 for her family on GoFundMe and honored her memory during the celebration of Mass on Friday morning.

About 600 people came to the Mass that morning, when typically there are about 150 to 200. And then, Friday evening, hundreds more gathered again to grieve in a candlelight vigil.

For the lacrosse team at St. James, it has been an especially challenging time, as the players grapple with the sudden loss of their teammate.

It has been a time of “heartache and crushing sorrow,” said Scott Gilman, who coached Ford in lacrosse over various programs, including Westside Wild, the Kansas City Warriors and also at St. James.

‘We’re just crushed’

The outpouring of support for Izzy through the GoFundMe and the vigil come as no surprise to Gilman.

“She was super well-known and super well-loved,” Gilman said. “She was dynamite. She was this red-headed fireball; she’s everything you would think of, just outgoing and fun and silly.

“We’re just crushed. But the love has been so intense, so there’s a beauty in that brokenness. I think the way these girls are so broken now just speaks to the depth of who she was and the friendships she built.”

Gilman said Izzy, who played the attack position, was actually slated to visit Lindenwood University outside St. Louis, Mo., last Saturday to consider playing lacrosse there at the collegiate level.

“She was a very strong player and scored a lot for us; she had an extremely powerful shot,” Gilman said. “She was a very outgoing person, always the big personality and leader on the team with the girls. The girls, they just adored her, as did we as coaches.”

St. James community members remember Izzy as a fiery lacrosse player on the field and an outgoing, warm-hearted friend to many of her classmates.

The GoFundMe page for the Ford family also describes the teenager as “a passionate, spunky, animal loving, precious soul with a very strong faith.”

Andy Tylicki, president of St. James Academy, said Friday morning and the following days have been spent in prayer and in community with one another.

Not much teaching went on, as teachers and students alike consoled each other and leaned on their faith, he said.

About seven counselors were on site the past few days to provide support as well, he added.

“She was an unbelievable friend to so many kids, and the stories that are coming out now about her and what she did for students at our school are remarkable,” Tylicki said. “Students really rally around one another, and our kids are really there for each other. We’re so blessed to have the resource of our faith to allow us to be together in prayer and in fellowship from that standpoint. It’s super important, and it was super important to Izzy as well.”

Isabelle Ford of Shawnee is survived by her parents, Stacy and Brandon Ford, and a sister, Marley.

A full obituary can be read at the Amos Family Funeral Home’s website here.

Ford’s visitation will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 24505 Prairie Star Pkwy, Lenexa.

A funeral service is from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Drive, Lenexa.

A graveside service will follow from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, 23215 W. 75th St., Shawnee.