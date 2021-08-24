Briefly Noted: Shawnee hosting open house for comprehensive plan

Shawnee hosting open house for comprehensive plan

The city of Shawnee is hosting the Achieve Shawnee Public Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive.

The open house is an opportunity for the public to share thoughts on the city’s future, including in the areas of housing, land use, transportation and recreation. Click here to learn more information.

SM East rising senior Noah Gould named Kansas Boys State governor

Noah Gould, a Roeland Park resident and rising senior at Shawnee Mission East, was elected Kansas Boys State governor during the 2021 session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas earlier this month.

Young men from across Kansas participated in the 2021 session Aug. 1-7 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The full list of accomplishments are listed here, but below is the list narrowed down to Johnson County delegates.

Trey Scarborough of Overland Park, who served as an internet technology counselor, was named Counselor of the Year. He was a 2014 Kansas Boys State delegate and 2015 graduate from Riverside High School in Wathena, Kansas.

Keith Andrews, a 2017 graduate of Blue Valley Southwest and now a resident of Big Sky, Montana, who served as the city counselor for the City of Thomson this year, was also named New Counselor of the Year. He was a 2016 Kansas Boys State delegate.

Miles Swaminathan of Lenexa, who attends Olathe Northwest, was named the American Legion Department of Kansas winner of the Samsung American Legion Scholarship. Swaminathan, who was a member of the Kansas Boys State Department of Humanities, received a $1,250 scholarship.

Johannes Seberger of Shawnee, a 2018 Kansas Boys State delegate and 2019 graduate of Mill Valley High, was recognized as the Boys State of Kansas Outstanding Offseason Volunteer.

Shawnee Mission to host vaccine clinic at Hocker Grove Aug. 25

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and Shawnee Mission are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 25 at Hocker Grove, 10400 Johnson Drive.

Free Pfizer vaccines, either first or second doses, will be available for anyone ages 12 and up. A parent or guardian should be present for children ages 12 to 15, and teenagers over the age of 16 need a parent signature.

Vaccines will be administered in the middle school’s cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.