New private garage at Shawnee’s Millwood Business Park will store customers’ vehicles

A new motorsport garage is coming to a north-central part of Shawnee.

Located on two acres at 5401 Martindale Drive, Sun Motorsport Garage will be part of the Millwood Business Park at Johnson Drive and Woodland Road near the Mid-America Sports Complex and Okun Fieldhouse.

John Sundeen, the developer for this project, said the garage will be used for customers to store their personal vehicles.

The two-phased project comprises an industrial building of about 9,800 square feet, a parking lot, landscaping and stormwater engineering improvements.

Phase 1 makes up about 6,300 square feet, while the additional 3,5000 square feet will come in Phase 2. Timing for Phase 2 is undetermined but could occur in the next 10 years, according to city documents.

After some discussion, the Shawnee Planning Commission on Aug. 16 voted 10-0 to approve the site plan for the project. Commissioner Bruce Bienhoff was absent.

Most of the discussion centered around building materials — mostly metal and concrete masonry block — and privacy screening of parts of the project from the surrounding area. Some commissioners said the garage has a more contemporary, modern look to it.

The city’s design guidelines for office/warehouse uses focus more on the use of brick materials. The project design also doesn’t conform with the neighboring buildings in the business park, which comprise mostly of brick.

Sundeen said he plans to retain many of the trees and vegetation on the site.

