Many Prairie Village businesses plan to comply with new mask mandate instead of requiring proof of vaccination

While Prairie Village businesses are able to opt-out of the citywide mask mandate by requiring proof of vaccination at their doors, many say they are planning to simply require masks instead.

Such is the case for Made in Kansas City at Corinth Square, owner Keith Bradley said.

The Prairie Village location already asks customers to wear masks in an effort to maintain consistency with its locations in Kansas City, Mo., that are under that city’s reinstated mask mandate, he said.

Even though there is a desire to return to a pre-pandemic environment, Bradley said Made in KC has no issues with the city’s mask order. At this time, though, there’s no plans to require guests to show proof of vaccination since there are other safety measures in place such as plexiglass barriers and air purifiers.

“While we certainly encourage those to get vaccinated as they are able, given our other safety measures, we wouldn’t want to deny someone to shop with us because they are not vaccinated,” Bradley said. “We are encouraged by the high vaccination rates across our company, which enhances the safety for our customers and employees alike.”

‘It’s just easier’

Mary Rimann, owner of Rimann Liquors at the Shops of Prairie Village told the Shawnee Mission Post there are barely enough employees to cover the register. It’s not feasible for Rimann to put an employee at the front door and check for vaccination cards, she said.

Rimann said her customers are a pretty tight-knit community — and she knows many who are vaccinated. Still, it’s logistically easier to wear masks, she said, and employees were required to begin wearing masks again a few weeks ago.

Places like Hudson Hawk Barber and Shop at Corinth Square are in the same boat.

The addition of checking for proof of vaccination at the already fast-paced check-in isn’t ideal for customers or employees, a manager told the Shawnee Mission Post.

Likewise, employees at Salty Iguana in Corinth Square are already wearing masks, general manager Destinie Campbell said.

While there wasn’t necessarily a desire for a citywide mandate, Campbell said Salty Iguana will do its part to help protect the community’s health.

Additionally, Campbell said she thinks most of the employees are already vaccinated, but she doesn’t see a reason to require that of guests.

“It’s just easier [to wear masks],” Campbell said. “People are going to be mad either way, so it’s like, let’s just do it, you know.”

Prominent restaurants opt for masks

All restaurants owned by Patrick and Joanne Quillec throughout Prairie Village — including, French Market, Verbena, Cafe Provence and The Market at Meadowbrook — will also follow the mask mandate, Patrick told the Post, and will not ask for proof of vaccination.

Restaurants owned by Whitney VinZant’s Louie’s Wine Dive group are also adhering to the mask order. This includes BRGR Kitchen + Bar, Va Bene and Taco Republic, all of which are at Corinth Square.

Louie’s Wine Dive sent the following statement to the Post:

“We’re doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, and will follow the guidelines established by the city of Prairie Village,” the statement said. “We are implementing a ‘We Wear Masks’ policy in our Corinth Square restaurants.”

All employees and guests at BRGR, Va Bene and Taco Republic will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Below is a list of other businesses throughout Prairie Village that told the Post they are planning to adhere to the mask mandate when it goes into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and will not require proof of vaccination instead: