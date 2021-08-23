Lenexa Councilmember Julie Sayers one of 20 elected officials nationwide tapped for safer streets program

Lenexa Councilmember Julie Sayers is one of about 20 local elected officials in the United States who will work on a new initiative to promote safer, more complete streets in their home areas.

Sayers joins the second class of the Active People Healthy Nation Champions Institute, a program by Smart Growth America, a national transportation-focused nonprofit, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Announced last week in a press release, the program is designed to help local elected officials “equitably define, design, build, and evaluate Complete Streets in their communities.”

“Complete Streets” are defined by the U.S. Department of Transportation as streets and roadways that are designed to accommodate all users safely, including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Sayers said she is excited to be joining the second-ever class for the Champions Institute program, noting that Lenexa has been discussing how best to institute Complete Streets improvements as part of the city’s long-term plan.

“That’s amazing because it’s going to be six months of intensive training on Complete Streets initiatives and really understanding safety and why it’s important, and hopefully at the end, will drive towards a project that we can implement here in Lenexa,” Sayers said. “It’s something that was important to me during my campaign, and this feels like just taking that level of knowledge to the next step.”

Lenexa’s Complete Streets work

Lenexa has already embarked on its Complete Streets program, a process that took several months of public engagement and development. Click here to access the document.

Over the next six months, Sayers and her fellow participants in the Champions Institute will attend virtual learning sessions to learn about different principles and fundamental steps they can take to achieve Complete Streets development in their communities.

John Robert Smith, senior policy adviser at Smart Growth America, and the former mayor of Meridian, Miss., said he and his team are pleased to welcome Sayers to the class.

“Julie’s commitment to position [her] hometown to become a more accessible, equitable, and economically viable community for all residents was compelling,” Robert Smith said in a statement. “Experts in their field will provide Julie with valuable skills throughout the program, and share their own insights in developing more activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations.”

Participants will also learn about best practices and challenges from across the country, as they consider various strategies from their peers in the program.

Topics from national experts and former local elected officials will cover topics such as public health, policy, street design and project implementation.

“Just the opportunity to interact with these 20 other people, gain the expertise of this group within the CDC and the other organizations that contribute to this, it’s really exciting,” Sayers said.

The program is funded through a cooperative agreement with the CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity, according to a press release.

Graduates of the program will also be able to support plans, policies and funding efforts for the Active People, Health Nation Initiative by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.