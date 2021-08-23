Hawaiian Bros opens new Lenexa location Tuesday, and the first 100 customers get gifts

The latest tenant in Lenexa’s Sonoma Plaza is on the verge of opening, and it’s an eatery familiar to anyone who has been paying attention to KC area restaurant developments in recent months.

Belton, Mo.-based Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is opening its ninth Kansas City area location in Lenexa on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

It will open next door to a Verizon store, Chipotle and Starbucks at 16179 W. 87th Street Parkway.

“As a Kansas City-based concept, we’re thrilled to continue growing in the area,” said Scott Ford, president of Hawaiian Bros. “And we’re especially excited to open near Lenexa’s thriving City Center area.”

The Sonoma Plaza area is just east of the City Center development, with Interstate 435 in between.

This new Lenexa location is the third Johnson County location after the Overland Park and Shawnee stores.

A second Overland Park location is in the works at 13680 Metcalf Avenue off 135th Street.

The Lenexa location opens to the public on Tuesday at 11 a.m., but the store hosted a special opening weekend for local first responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students and local businesses to recognize their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the first 100 guests in line at the Lenexa location on opening day will receive a gift card ranging from $25 to $500, according to a company press release.

And one guest will also receive free Hawaiian Bros for life.

Hawaiian Bros in Lenexa will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.