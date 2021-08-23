Briefly Noted: KC-area Three Dog Bakery raising money for local pet shelters

KC area Three Dog Bakery raising money for local pet shelters

Three Dog Bakery, a Kansas City dog bakery with locations in Leawood and southern Overland Park, is working this month to raise money for local pet shelters, including Melissa’s Second Chances in Shawnee. The pandemic prompted many pet adoptions, but adoption numbers have declined in 2021, and rescue shelters need funds to care for adoptable pets, according to local shelters.

August is designated as the month to celebrate birthdays for rescue dogs, since owners may not know their actual birth dates. Throughout “DOGust,” Three Dog Bakery stores nationwide are selling pet bandanas for $5 each with the net proceeds donated to a local rescue shelter in the community. In Kansas City, the shelters benefiting from these donations are Melissa’s Second Chances as well as Lucky 13 Rescue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clare Road closures extended one week

Clare Road will remain closed to through traffic from 79th Street to 83rd Street in Lenexa on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 27, for repair work.

The city of Lenexa reported that the road will be open during evenings and weekends. Residents will be able to access their homes throughout the project.

Temporary traffic delays on Midland Drive

The city of Shawnee has announced possible traffic delays on Midland Drive between 67th and 71st for roadwork.

Traffic delays began Aug. 19 and could occur through Aug. 26. Crews are replacing concrete drives from 67th to 68th and will then return to place sidewalks.

Shawnee Mission health clinic moves to SM West

The Shawnee Mission School District health clinic will soon be based out of Shawnee Mission West.

Health Partnership Clinic is working with the district to move the school-based clinic currently housed in Merriam Park Elementary to SM West at 8800 W. 85th Street. It will serve all Shawnee Mission students and their siblings ages three to 20, according to a press release.

Primary and preventative care, chronic disease management, mental health services and more will be offered at the clinic. It is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be open on Thursdays during the school year.