Hours-long standoff at I-35 and I-635 ends with suspect taken into custody

Officers from at least eight law enforcement agencies converged near the juncture of Interstate 35 and Interstate 635 following a crash Saturday evening.

Captain Troy Duvanel of the Merriam Police Department said officers initially responded to a domestic disturbance in the 7200 block of Mastin Street.

Recorded radio traffic indicates Merriam officers were called to the residence on a disturbance with possible injuries at 7:07 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man injured and bleeding.

A suspect left in a black truck before officers were called. The injured man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect left the residence after making suicidal statements and was contacted on southbound I-35 after losing control of his vehicle,” Duvanel said in an emailed response to questions.

A standoff

After the suspect left Mastin, radio traffic states that Mission and Overland Park officers were dispatched to check on a possible injury accident on I-35 just north of I-635 at 7:19 p.m.

A caller reported that a black Ford F-150 had crashed, and the driver had a gun.

Officers worked to shut down northbound and southbound I-35 from Johnson Drive to Roe Boulevard.

“The standoff ensued due to statements made by the suspect about having a gun,” Duvanel said. “He was taken into custody without incident after the arrival of Overland Park and Shawnee tactical units.”

The standoff lasted several hours.

Shawnee Police used their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle to approach the suspect’s truck where it had crashed.

Just after 10:40 p.m., tactical officers tossed a flashbang stun grenade and then swarmed the suspect, who was lying on the ground next to the truck.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the suspect to a nearby hospital with injuries from the rollover crash.

Charged and waiting first court appearance

Merriam Police booked the suspect into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center at 4:28 a.m. Sunday.

He is listed as a 40-year-old resident of the Merriam address where the initial disturbance occurred.

He is currently being held without bond on a charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm. His first court date is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23.

The northbound lanes of I-35 reopened just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Southbound lanes reopened about 45 minutes later.

Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and the highway patrol’s helicopter, and officers from Fairway, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Overland Park, Shawnee, and Westwood all assisted with the situation.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Johnson County Med-Act were standing by in the area until the situation was resolved.

The Kansas Department of Transportation assisted with the closure of the interstate.