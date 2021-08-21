Your Community: Fall Guide now available at Johnson County Library

The Fall 2021 Guide is now available at a Johnson County Library near you. The Guide is your source for all things Library. It’s packed full of helpful information so you’re up-to-date on what’s going on at the branches, upcoming events and programs, service highlights, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in December (Spring), April (Summer), and August (Fall), and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Be sure to checkout this edition’s featured stories:

Patrons Embrace Drive-Thru Service

Navigating a Return to In-Person Programming

The Central Resource Building Upgrade

Volunteer Spotlights

The front and back covers of this issue feature art from Kansas City-based visual artist Sol Anzorena. While studying art across the globe (Spain, Poland and Brazil), Anzorena developed a project called Red Ocean, Black Earth to raise awareness of animals that are being compromised by pollution and loss of habitat. Anzorena’s art will be on exhibit at Cedar Roe Library this fall.

Stop by one of the 14 Johnson County Library branches to get your copy today. The Fall 2021 Guide is also available to view online at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom