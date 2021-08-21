Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fall semester is here!

We’re excited to welcome new and returning Cavaliers to Johnson County Community College for the start of fall semester. Campus is bustling with face-to-face classes and resources to help students succeed at each step of their educational journey.

Course delivery methods

Students choose how to attend JCCC with their goals, learning style and schedule in mind. Our fall schedule offers more than 2,500 classes in multiple course delivery methods:

Online courses – Students can learn from anywhere at their own pace. There are no required campus visits or scheduled online meetings.

– Students can learn from anywhere at their own pace. There are no required campus visits or scheduled online meetings. Online hybrid courses – This method includes scheduled, online, live video sessions but does not require any face-to-face meetings on campus.

– This method includes scheduled, online, live video sessions but does not require any face-to-face meetings on campus. Hybrid courses – This requires some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other sessions may be delivered in a live video format.

– This requires some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other sessions may be delivered in a live video format. Face-to-face courses – Students are on campus for in-person lectures. Courses may use computers or other electronic media.

Available student resources

We strive to provide tools and resources to help students get ahead and stay ahead. Our new state-of-the-art Academic Resource Center (ARC) is a one-stop shop for free tutoring and specialized assistance:

Tutors in the Math Resource Center tackle tough equations through online and face-to-face appointments.

Science Resource Center tutors are available seven days a week via Zoom. More in-depth tutoring is offered in-person by appointment.

The Writing Center can help polish writing skills in all academic subjects. Specialists are available for online or in-person appointments.

Our Language Resource Center maintains a schedule of online tutoring sessions for American Sign Language, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

Many library resources are available as well. Visit Billington Library’s homepage to access nearly 600 million books, ebooks, magazines, newspaper and journal articles and streaming videos. An “Ask a Librarian” chat feature is also available online.

Important academic dates

A new semester always brings important dates and deadlines to keep in mind:

Aug. 23-24 – Late registration.

Aug. 30 – Last day to drop a full-semester course and receive a 100% refund.

Sept. 6 – Labor Day holiday. College closed.

Sept. 20 – Last day to drop a full-semester course without a “W” (withdrawal) on permanent record.

Oct. 15 – Application deadline for fall graduation.

For full details, view our Fall 2021 Academic Calendar.

Take the next step

Fall semester is underway, but it’s not too late to enroll! Our four-, eight-, and ten-week short-term classes offer added flexibility throughout the semester. Explore available courses and our steps to enroll.