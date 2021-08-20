One-vehicle wreck on K-7 at SM Parkway leaves teenage girl dead, boy in critical condition

Shawnee Police say a teenage girl from Shawnee was killed Thursday evening and a teenage boy hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on northbound Kansas Highway 7 under Shawnee Mission Parkway.

In a statement Friday morning, Shawnee Police identified the girl as Isabelle Ford, 16, a Shawnee resident.

The male, who is 18, was not identified, but the statement said he remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Both Ford and the male were traveling in a red sedan when it crashed into a bridge pillar in the median of K-7 at Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The initial call from the crash came in at about 7:20 p.m.

Major Baker says the crash is being investigated by the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Police remained on scene until about 11:20 p.m.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.