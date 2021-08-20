Blown tire causes deadly truck crash on I-435 in Shawnee, Highway Patrol says

One man was killed and another seriously injured after a landscaping truck blew a tire and crashed down a highway embankment Thursday afternoon in Shawnee.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers say the truck, a 2007 Mitsubishi, was traveling northbound on Interstate 435 just south of Midland Drive when its left rear tire blew out.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, the driver could not correct for the blown tire, and the truck hit the right guardrail.

“Vehicle one then went over a bridge and rolled twice, landing in a creek,” the crash log says.

Troopers have identified Gomez Humberto-Perez, 43, of Kansas City, Kan., as the man killed in the crash. The crash log says Humberto-Perez was a passenger in the truck.

Firefighters were able to help the driver from the truck. He was then able to walk to a waiting ambulance.

The driver has been identified as a 24-year-old Overland Park man.

Troopers say he was transported by ambulance to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center with a “suspected serious injury.”

Troopers say both men wore seat belts when the truck fell an estimated 60 feet into Little Mill Creek.

The truck was towing a wood chipper trailer, which disconnected from the truck and continued across the bridge, skidding along the guardrail.

Shawnee Police, along with firefighters from the Shawnee Fire Department and Lenexa Fire Department also responded on the call.

All lanes of I-435 reopened by about 7:30 p.m.