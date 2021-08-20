Briefly Noted: Multiple JoCo students among top 10 finalists in KC SuperStar competition

Multiple JoCo students among top 10 finalists in KC SuperStar competition

Several students from Johnson County are among the top 10 finalists in this year’s KC SuperStar competition. The finals, a hybrid event, take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College.

Live-streaming will also be available. Voting for the winners requires a donation and is available here. In its 12th year, the competition is produced by The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and is the organization’s major fundraiser. The top winner receives a $10,000 scholarship.

Local student finalists include:

Claire Anderson, a graduate of Blue Valley North pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Missouri State University

Abby Augustine, a rising senior at Blue Valley Southwest

Bryson Kendall, a graduate of De Soto High studying music education at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Emma-Kate Salin, a rising junior at Blue Valley Southwest

Kloe Wagner, a graduate of Olathe North who will study vocal performance at UMKC Conservatory of Music

Railroad crossing closure at Industrial Drive extended

Industrial Drive is expected to remain closed at the railroad crossing west of Widmer Road until about noon Friday, Aug. 20.

BNSF Railway closed the crossing on Thursday, Aug. 19, for track and crossing repair work.

Prairie Village adopts new animal enumeration process

The city of Prairie Village on Aug. 16 adopted a new animal enumeration process.

This allows city staff to send out postcards reminding residents with pets to license their pets with the city, and to get them vaccinated for rabies. The new method will help cut down on city staff time and cost.