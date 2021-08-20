Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Creating connection in a digital age

By Andy Bash

It was Christian Lous Lange who said, “Technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master.” Nowhere is this more evident than in the world of real estate. The inception of PropTech in the marketplace has changed the real estate landscape as we know throughout the last decade. But is technology in real estate inhibiting the crucial aspect of human connection or enhancing it? In this week’s column we will delve into this important topic!

What is PropTech?

PropTech as it appears written is self-explanatory: a combination of the words “property” and “technology”. By definition, PropTech is the utilization of technology to conquer common challenges and deliver solutions in our industry. Essentially, the primary goal is to leverage digital tools to make real estate services more adept and functional.

We all use technology in our daily routine to make life easier, and buying and selling a home is no different. Digital tools allow you to access what types of homes are currently on the market with relative ease. But there is a limit to the information you can garner from a digital platform alone. When you utilize the services of an experienced real estate agent — one who has lived in a desired area for years — the knowledge they possess is truly invaluable. It has been proven that when it comes to this monumental decision, most people prefer the expertise of a seasoned professional to a digital real estate marketplace. According to the National Association of Realtors, millennials have made up a large percentage of home buyers since 2019 and this percentage is increasing. In addition, they are also the population that most often utilizes technology to aid in the home buying and selling process. But did you know that millennials also were the most likely to seek out an agent to assist them in addition to using digital tools? This proves that technology and human connection and guidance can work in tandem to create an ideal experience for the client.

The importance of human connection

At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we pride ourselves on serving the public as an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. While we offer a complete digital experience, our real strengths lie in human connection. Our team loves Kansas City and are thrilled when we can help its residents unlock home. After all, we have been living and working here for decades, creating meaningful, trusted connections and an exceptionally long list of satisfied clients. The Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty family is dedicated to designing extraordinary experiences for every one of our clients.

