Briefly Noted: Spring Hill school district allows students to opt out of wearing masks without doctor’s note

Spring Hill allows students to opt out of masking without doctor’s note

The Spring Hill school district in southern Johnson County will allow families to opt their children out of the district’s masking requirement without a doctor’s note, the Kansas City Star reports.

In a 5-1 vote Monday, the Spring Hill school board approved a policy that will allow parents and guardians to sign a district form attesting that their child has a medical or mental health conditions that that qualifies them for an exemption from wearing a mask at school.

Previously, the Star reports, a health care provider’s signature was required to obtain a mask exemption.

All major public school districts in northern Johnson County, including Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and USD 232 in De Soto, are requiring universal masking in all their facilities for the new school year.

Ripple Glass adding another Johnson County bin

Ripple Glass, a local glass recycling company, is adding a purple bin to the Central Resource Library.

The new bin was dropped off Tuesday afternoon at 9875 W. 87th Street, and is open to the public. All colors and types of glass are accepted, according to a press release.

Ripple Staff will be at the bin on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. handing out reusable bags and other giveaways to celebrate the new location.

SMAC-PTA clothing exchange reopens on Aug. 19

The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA’s Clothing Exchange reopens on Aug. 19.

Gently-used clothing and shoes, in infant to adult sizes, are offered at the clothing exchange. It is a free service open to anyone living within the Shawnee Mission School District boundaries, and all are welcome.

The exchange will be open on Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be open on Aug. 27, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Located at 6701 W. 83rd Street, folks must wear a face mask to enter, maintain three feet of distance between one another and use hand sanitizer before entering.

There’s also a new socks and underwear program in which each Shawnee Mission child can receive five new pairs of socks and underwear per semester. Those interested in volunteering can visit smac-pta.org/clothing-exchange for donation and volunteer opportunities.