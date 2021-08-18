Legendary Steinway pianos are now on sale at New York company’s new Lenexa showroom

Steinway & Sons, the renowned piano-making company based in New York, has announced the opening of a new piano gallery and showroom in Lenexa.

Located at 9512 Marshall Drive, Steinway Piano Gallery Kansas City is now the only official authorized distributor for new Steinway pianos in the Kansas City metro area.

The piano showroom opened Monday, Aug. 9. The space for the gallery in a strip mall just off Interstate 35 was previously comprised of a dry cleaners and laundromat.

Gordon McNelly, president and chief executive officer of the gallery, and Jonathan Dickinson, vice president, shared their excitement for the new showroom and the company’s move into the Kansas City market.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Steinway to our region,” McNelly said.

Both of them have years of corporate and consulting experience with Steinway as well as their own musical and artistic backgrounds and love of the piano.

Dickinson takes pride in the thoughtful design and layout of the gallery, which he hopes will be inviting to local customers.

“It was a long process, but every day when you walked in, and you saw a new wall go up, paint color finally go up, the carpet tiles go down, you start to get that warm bubbly feeling inside that Christmas morning is coming,” Dickinson said. “When the pianos were brought in on the first day, the space just felt right.”

During his career with the company, McNelly worked in the famous Steinway Hall in Manhattan in New York City, where legendary pianists such as Arthur Rubinstein and Vladimir Horowitz would test instruments before concerts.

McNelly and Dickinson have also consulted for other Steinway dealers across the country, including in Philadelphia; Orange County, Cal.; and most recently, in Dallas.

The showroom itself features three piano lines, including Steinway & Sons, Boston and Essex. Prices range from $6,000 to more than $200,000.

Additionally, the gallery exhibits the Spirio piano from the Steinway & Sons line, which combines the acoustics of a traditional piano with technology that enables long-distance performances in real time.

“I know the community will be dazzled by the gallery’s selection of pianos and with the wide range of services the showroom will offer,” said Todd Sanders, vice president of sales and marketing for Steinway & Sons. “It’s a really nice showroom that’s reflective of our piano reputation. It’s first class, like our pianos.”

With the closure of Schmitt Music in Overland Park last year, the new Lenexa showroom is the only authorized dealership for new Steinway pianos in the Kansas City metro.

The Lenexa showroom also sells piano benches, accessories, and care products.

The gallery features an intimate performance space for chamber music and recitals, and the location will offer piano tuning, repairs, moving and rentals, among other services.

Hours of operation are: