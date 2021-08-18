Briefly Noted: Prairie Village’s Back-to-School with a Firefighter program helps eight students 

Prairie Village’s Back-to-School with a Firefighter program helps eight students

The Prairie Village Foundation and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Back-to-School with a Firefighter program was able to help eight students grades second through seventh this year.

An annual event, the back-to-school program aims to help local children from families who may not be able to cover the cost of school supplies. The foundation works with area school principals to identify children who may benefit from the program.

This year, Target cards for new shoes and clothing, HyVee cards for healthy snacks and school supplies were provided to the eight children. Two high school students also received gift cards to help with school supplies, clothing and food. Backpacks were delivered by firefighters to the children’s schools, where parents were able to pick them up afterward.

Donations to the foundation, which pays for the program, can be made online at www.prairievillagefoundation.com.

Overland Park executive receives KC National Cancer Survivors Day Community Impact award

Karla Nichols, executive director of Cancer Action in Overland Park, recently received a Kansas City National Survivors Day Community Day Impact Award.

Nichols was nominated for the award by Melanie Simpson, a physician at the University of Kansas Health System. Simpson said in the release she nominated Nichols because of her “leadership, passion and dedication” for the cancer community.

Nichols said in the release she is honored to be named a community impact recipient.

“While there have certainly been advancements in cancer treatment, the need still exists for patients and caregivers to receive education, support, resources — and most importantly, hope,” Nichols said in the release. “That is exactly what I have been doing.”