Villas of Tomahawk Hills, new upscale subdivision, heading to less densely populated area of Shawnee

A new upscale residential subdivision is coming to an undeveloped site along Midland Drive in the south central part of Shawnee.

Located on about 42 acres in the 18000 block of Midland Drive, the Villas of Tomahawk Hills will comprise 73 single-family residential lots to be built in one phase, according to city documents.

Villas of Tomahawk Hills will be located just west of the Red Oak Hills neighborhood.

After some discussion about the project and public comments from half a dozen neighboring homeowners, the Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted 10-0 to approve rezoning the site from agricultural to single-family residential as well as a preliminary plat. Commissioner Bruce Bienhoff was absent.

Public comments

More than a dozen residents came to the meeting, and some of them raised concerns about the project.

The primary concerns raised related to the potential for increased vehicular traffic along Midland Drive, a narrow road that city staff said will be expensive to redo as a “complete street” for cyclists, pedestrians and more cars.

Some residents lamented the loss of open green space, particularly for the wildlife in the area, and others didn’t want to see the residential project move forward at all.

“We have lots and lots and lots of bike riders that come from the park onto Midland, and there’s already not a bike lane,” said Kelly Mason, whose property backs up to the site. “It’s my understanding that you guys are not talking about widening Midland, and so that’s a concern, again, with the new traffic coming through there and the bike riders.

“It makes me really sad that it’s going to be possibly three years of construction, and we also have tons of wildlife that come from the park. It’s just a really quiet neighborhood, and it’s sad that this is going to be developed,” she added.

Lily Mantych with Vision Developments Corporation, the developer for the project, as well as Tim Tucker with Phelps Engineering, said the development team plans to keep up to 30% of open space for the project.

Mantych said the team is excited to move forward with the project, and Tucker said they’re working with the neighbors to minimize disruption as much as possible.

The houses will be priced in the $500,000 range, matching the price range of other homes in the area.

The Shawnee City Council is slated to consider the project plans at its Sept. 13 meeting.