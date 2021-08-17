Erfurt Park playground structure in Shawnee closed indefinitely following suspected vandalism, city says

The city of Shawnee recently closed the climbing structure at Erfurt Park because of damage sustained from suspected vandals.

Last week, city staff announced via email that the climbing structure at the park “is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.”

The announcement continued: “For your safety, please stay outside of the fenced area. The playground cannot re-open until a repair or replacement is completed. We will provide updates as they become available.”

Erfurt Park is a sprawling 20-acre park off 71st Street, in western Shawnee, that includes the play area, two multi-use sports fields and a large outdoor shelter.

City staff said they are assessing the damage and gathering more information.

Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for the city, said it’s not yet determined if the damage was caused by vandals or something else.

As of Monday, staff said it’s unknown when the structure will be repaired and reopened, but it appears the damage is specific to a support post, which is broken at the footing.

As a result, the structure is unstable, city officials say.

“We do not have any further information on the damaged playground at this time,” said Kate Kinkaid, marketing manager for the parks and recreation department, via email.

“Given current construction/shipping timelines due to COVID, we anticipate the playground being closed for an extended period of time. A police report has not been filed,” she said.

Anyone who witnesses vandalism occurring at a Shawnee park can report it to the Shawnee Police Department at (913) 631-2155.

Reports of vandalism can be submitted to the Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department at (913)631-5200 or via email at parksandrec@cityofshawnee.org.