Briefly Noted: Lenexa nonprofit Heart to Heart responds to Haiti earthquake

Lenexa nonprofit Heart to Heart responds to Haiti earthquake

Lenexa-based nonprofit Heart to Heart International is responding with a team to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that is wreaking havoc through the island nation of Haiti in the Caribbean Sea.

The Haiti-based medical team is on the ground in the affected cities after the earthquake Saturday.

The death toll as of the past 24 hours is nearly 1,300. Text 41444 to HHIER or click on this link to donate to the nonprofit. [Heart to Heart International responds to devastating Haiti earthquake — KMBC]

Lenexa replacing 8-inch pipe below railroad in Old Town

The city of Lenexa is replacing a failed 8-inch pipe that runs beneath the BNSF Railway between Santa Fe Drive and Pflumm Road with a new 24-inch pipe.

The Lenexa City Council on Aug. 3 unanimously agreed to bid the storm sewer construction project storm sewer to Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company Inc.

Merriam to host Concert in the Courtyard Aug. 20

The city of Merriam is hosting Concert in the Courtyard on Friday, Aug. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live music will be performed by the Troubadour Retrievers, but there will also be yard games, face painting and a photo booth. The Eat Schmidt food truck will also be present, according to a city newsletter.

The event will be hosted at the Merriam Community Center courtyard, 6040 Slater Street. Merriam residents can explore the community center for free on Aug. 20 prior to the concert, though proof of residency will be required.