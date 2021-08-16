Updates from Johnson County Community College: Book a rewarding career through our Hotel and Lodging Management program

Did you know hotels around the country support more than 1 in 25 American jobs, and the hotel industry pays more than $97 billion in wages and salary income? JCCC’s Hotel and Lodging Management program teaches the skills for success in this high-demand industry.

Program details

Our Hotel and Lodging Management program is one of several degree paths within the Hospitality Management curriculum. The coursework starts with foundational topics like service management as well as trends in tourism, lodging and food and beverage.

In addition to industry-specific courses, a variety of electives are available to help students stand out to potential employers. Eligible electives include nutrition and meal planning, basic Spanish, sales and marketing and more.

Throughout the program, students will learn how to:

Supervise a highly diverse team of people

Oversee food and beverage operations for maximum profit

Ensure excellence in housekeeping operations and foodservice sanitation

Effectively use business math, operational cost control and accounting strategies for the hospitality industry

Lead marketing and sales campaigns in highly competitive markets to reach an increasingly demanding clientele

Apply the fundamentals of professional food preparation and cooking

Follow laws and regulations as they apply to the hospitality and tourism industries

An Associate of Applied Science in Hotel and Lodging Management can be achieved in only four semesters. Upon program completion, graduates will be well prepared to launch a career in this exciting field.

Hospitality Management at JCCC

Our Hospitality Management instructors bring years of industry expertise to every classroom. JCCC offers smaller class sizes, with only 20 to 25 students per class, for a more personalized learning environment.

Local hospitality job openings are regularly updated on the JCCC Career Development Center’s online job listing and internship board. Students also have early access to networking opportunities through our Hospitality Management Advisory Board. These industry professionals offer advice and guidance on a variety of topics during a student’s time at JCCC and beyond.

And for high school students who already know they’re interested in a hospitality industry career, our Career Pathways program may be a fit for a head start on college credits.

Take the next step

Learn more about JCCC’s Hotel and Lodging Management program and the exciting career paths that await. Our steps to enroll are quick, easy and there’s no fee to apply!