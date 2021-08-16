Shawnee Shoe Repair and Tailoring, long-time downtown fixture, now open in new location nearby

Long-time business Shawnee Shoe Repair and Tailoring Inc. has relocated just down the street from its corner spot at Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.

Husband-and-wife team Sam and Lana Azrilian, who own the shop, are still getting settled into their new location at 5822 Reeder St., which they took over in late July.

The Azrilians’ move, in turn, paves the way for another business to take over their old space next to the old Hartman Hardware, which the new owners have already begun to renovate.

COVID-19 challenges

Business had been going well until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area in March 2020, Sam said. In fact, Sam was worried at certain points if they’d have to close for good.

“We’d been closed for a while, and after we opened, it’s been hard bringing customers back on board,” Sam said. “They’re still scared, you know. After that, it was like starting a business all over again. Took them almost a year and a half to start coming back.”

Sam, who took over ownership of the 40-year-old business more than three decades ago, mostly handles the shoe repair side of the business, while Lana, a seamstress, takes the lead on tailoring and clothing repairs.

They also do some leatherwork.

“It’s pretty much the same: traditional shoe repair and all kinds of leather goods, including handbags, zippers and jackets, other stuff,” Sam said. “I like to work with my hands.”

A family line of work

Actually, this line of work runs in Sam’s family.

While he didn’t exactly learn the trade from his father or grandfather, both of them were cobblers and shoe repairmen during the 20th century in the Soviet Union, in what is present-day Ukraine.

Cobbling is too complicated and expensive to do in America, Sam said, adding that it would cost upwards of $500 a pair for customers. However, after he immigrated to America in the late 1970s, he learned the skill of shoe repair from a gentleman named Frank Biando.

Sam remembers the exact date he took over the business: July 15, 1985.

The equipment in the shop is decades old and yet still works quite well. Since taking over the business, the only thing that has really changed is the shoe style. Sam recalls how popular cowboy boots were back in 1980s Shawnee.

Business is just now starting to pick back up again, Sam said.

“I’m still here; what can I say, it feels good,” he added. “Lots of places closed, people gone. It was hit hard, the business. We’re still in business, and we survived, and we’re planning to stay here in Shawnee and provide this service.”

Shawnee Shoe Repair and Tailoring’s hours of operation are: