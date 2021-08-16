Briefly Noted: Prairie Village to discuss mask mandate Aug. 16

Prairie Village to discuss mask mandate Aug. 16

The city of Prairie Village will discuss a potential mask mandate on Aug. 16 during its regular city council meeting.

City staff will present options to the governing body after Councilmember Jori Nelson spearheaded an effort at the Aug. 2 city council meeting to implement a citywide mandate. Options are to include language specifying masks are required indoors only, as well as inside schools.

The city council meeting can be watched virtually on Facebook, and begins at 6 p.m.

Woodside to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Aug. 16

Woodside Club in Westwood is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 16.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 12 from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 16. No appointment is necessary.