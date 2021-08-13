Lightning strikes the likely cause of 2 house fires in Overland Park, investigators say

Firefighters responded to two separate house fires in Overland Park that occurred within an hour of each other late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Investigators say they suspect lightning strikes to be the cause of both fires.

No residents were hurt, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

In a statement Friday morning, Jason Rhodes with the Overland Park Fire Department said crews from Leawood and Overland Park, along with Johnson County Fire District #2, responded to a home in the 166th block of Rosewood in far southern Overland Park just after 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from a vent on the first floor of the two-story home. A family of four had made it out of the home safely, according to Rhodes.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, which Rhodes said was contained to a small area in the family room and a basement stairway.

Investigators say they believe lightning struck the home, traveling through and igniting a natural gas line next to an AC vent.

The family was able to reenter their home that night.

A second fire

Less than an hour later, Rhodes said crews responded to a second fire, this one in the 115th block of Foster Street.

Investigators had been called initially by the residents of the home due to a smoke odor. When crews arrived, a fire was discovered in the attic of the two-story home.

More crews from Leawood and Overland Park were called to assist in fighting this second fire.

An adult couple and their dogs had made it out of the home safely without injuries, Rhodes said.

Firefighters battled this fire for about 30 minutes in order to extinguish it.

Damage to this home, however, was extensive enough that Rhodes said the occupants could not reenter on Thursday night and spent the night elsewhere with family.

In this second fire, Rhodes said investigators believe lightning struck a roof vent and ignited insulation in the attic.