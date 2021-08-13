Briefly Noted: KU Kickoff heads to Corinth Square on Aug. 13

KU Kickoff heads to Corinth Square on Aug. 13

Corinth Square is hosting the annual KU Kickoff on Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kansas Athletics and the KU Alumni Association is gearing up for the 15th annual event that will feature Athletics Director Travis Goff, Head Football Coach Lance Leipold and Alumni Association President Heath Peterson.

Families can enjoy inflatable games, food and beverages, giveaways and interactions with Big and Baby Jay.

Merriam to host Turkey Creek Cruise Night Aug. 14

The city of Merriam is hosting Turkey Creek Cruise Night on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Cruise Night is an annual event in which “show quality model” cars or motorcycles are parked at the Merriam Marketplace. Food can be purchased from Eat Schmidt food truck and live music will be provided by Ronni Ward Band. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.