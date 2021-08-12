A 3rd Overland Park Whataburger? Group that includes Patrick Mahomes wants spot at 115th and Nall

A third Whataburger appears to be in the works for Overland Park. And yes, Patrick Mahomes is at least partly responsible.

KMO Burgers, an investor group that includes the Chiefs quarterback, has submitted an application for a Whataburger franchise at the northwest corner of 115th Street and Nall Avenue, according to Overland Park city documents.

Development of two other Whataburger locations is already underway at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue and 135th Street and Antioch Road.

The application for the prospective franchise on Nall surfaced around the same time this week that Whataburger announced its effort to launch 30 locations in Kansas and Missouri in the coming years.

That aggressive expansion is being conducted through the entity KMO Burger, according to a company press release.

Mahomes, a native of Texas where Whataburger is headquartered, has made known his love of the burger chain and his desire to have locations closer to his adopted home of Kansas City.

A tweet in 2018 seemed to spur Whataburger’s expansion into the metro.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

In this week’s announcement, Whataburger revealed that Mahomes is no longer just a loyal customer but an investor with KMO Burgers.

“I love Kansas City and I love Whataburger,” Mahomes said in Whataburger’s release. “I’m excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

The company says the 30 new Whataburger locations will be added to Kansas and Missouri over the next seven years, with locations planned for as far away as Wichita, Kan., and St. Joseph, Mo.

The first two restaurants in the new group are set to open in 2022 and are both in Kansas City, Mo.: one at 152 North Booth Avenue in fall 2022, and another at 400 NW Barry Road in late 2022, according to the release.

Whataburger’s expansion also means more job opportunities, including 500 openings in 2021 and thousands over the next several years, the company says.

The application for a third Overland Park location calls for a 3,851 square-foot storefront.

Like the other locations, this newest prospective location’s application will require planning commission approval.