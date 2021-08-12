Shawnee will issue $65M in bonds for construction of 70-acre warehouse project off K-7

Shawnee is planning to move forward with issuing $65 million in bonds for K-7 Logistics LLC, a project that includes two warehouses on a newly zoned industrial site on the western side of the city.

Located on about 73 acres at the 7700 block of Monticello Terrace, the project is located near the junction of K-7 Highway and 83rd Street.

The developer, K7 Logistics LLC, a company led by Kansas City-based Block Real Estate Services, plans to construct K-7 Logistics Centre, comprising two office/warehouse buildings totaling 987,000 square feet.

The developer sought $65 million in private activity revenue bonds to cover financing for the project.

The Shawnee City Council on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the city’s intent to issue bonds for the project. Councilmember Mike Kemmling was absent.

There was no public comment or discussion among the council.

The site is bound by a combination of undeveloped land, the Suttle Downs residential subdivision, the 3&2 Baseball Club of Johnson County and Monticello Springs Park.

The city council’s approval follows a recommendation last month by the Shawnee Planning Commission to approve the rezoning item.

At a public hearing in June, the planning commission heard some opposition from neighboring homeowners with concerns related to truck traffic and the potential for noise and light pollution that could be generated from the warehouse facility.

Some residents at that time said the project is not a good fit for the area because it will be close to the residential neighborhood and youth baseball complex.

In response to those concerns, the commission noted that it will give a more detailed review of buffering and landscaping as well as site access, equipment screening and road improvements.

The project requires city approval of a final development plan before construction can move forward.