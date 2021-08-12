Meddys, Wichita Mediterranean chain, starts KC expansion at Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter

Meddys, a Wichita-based Mediterranean casual dining restaurant, is starting its Kansas City expansion at Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter.

Alex Harb, a Lebanon-native who moved to Wichita to attend college, opened the first Meddys location in 2014. After being met with enthusiastic customer feedback, Meddys expanded and is opening its fifth Wichita location this fall.

The location heading to Prairie Village is going to be at 4015 W. 83rd Street, next door to Hunter Vision Center in the new Corinth Quarter shopping center, which is quickly filling up.

Mark Logan, a Meddys advisor, said the established neighborhood surrounding Corinth Quarter played a role in the decision to start the expansion in Prairie Village.

“We looked at a lot of different spots and saw that [Corinth Quarter] is growing,” Logan said. “There’s a Panera, there’s a First Watch — we like to go where other places have been, and it’s an established neighborhood.”

Long-term plans for KC area

The long term goal is to bring 15 to 20 Meddys locations to the Kansas City area and then continue to grow across the Midwest, Logan said.

Meddys is eyeing other spaces in Johnson County for future locations, including Overland Park and Olathe, but nothing is certain yet.

Meddys serves Mediterranean cuisine such as shawarma, hummus and salads, in a fast-casual setting. Each location also features a full service bar, Logan said.

Customers will order at the cash register, take a number and food will be brought directly to them.

Employee scholarships

Meddys also has plans to offer workers scholarships.

Logan said as a strong believer in education, Harb established the Meddys Scholarship Foundation.

Employees who want to further their education can currently receive 100% tuition and fees paid up to 12 hours per semester at Wichita State University or Butler County Community College.

Logan said he’s working to replicate that model in the Kansas City market, pursuing potential partnerships with the University of Kansas and Johnson County Community College.

The Wichita-based chain is anticipating opening in Corinth Quarter by the end of 2021, though that is subject to change with supply chain delays caused by COVID-19, company officials said.