Police identify Lenexa man as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-435 near State Line

Leawood Police are investigating a crash late Wednesday evening that left a motorcyclist dead.
In a news release Wednesday night, Sergeant Shane Chambers says officers were called to the westbound lanes of Interstate 435 just west of State Line Road about 9:19 p.m. for a single-car crash.
He says dispatchers located the crash with the Kansas City Scout camera system.
Then, at 9:22, Chambers said a motorcycle collided with the disabled vehicle.
“Upon officers arrival, they found the 25-year-old male motorcyclist unresponsive and began CPR,” Chambers said in the release.
Firefighters from the Leawood Fire Department along with paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act arrived on the scene a short time later.
Johnson County Med-Act transported the motorcyclist to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
A Leawood Police statement early Thursday morning said the motorcyclist had died.
A release later Thursday morning identified the motorcyclist who was killed as Caleb Addington, 21, of Lenexa.
“The original driver of the passenger car, 32-year-old male, reported minor injuries and was not transported for medical attention,” Chambers said.
The Leawood Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.
All lanes of the I-435 reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.