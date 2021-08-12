Police identify Lenexa man as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-435 near State Line

Leawood Police are investigating a crash late Wednesday evening that left a motorcyclist dead.

In a news release Wednesday night, Sergeant Shane Chambers says officers were called to the westbound lanes of Interstate 435 just west of State Line Road about 9:19 p.m. for a single-car crash.

He says dispatchers located the crash with the Kansas City Scout camera system.

Then, at 9:22, Chambers said a motorcycle collided with the disabled vehicle.

“Upon officers arrival, they found the 25-year-old male motorcyclist unresponsive and began CPR,” Chambers said in the release.

Firefighters from the Leawood Fire Department along with paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act arrived on the scene a short time later.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the motorcyclist to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A Leawood Police statement early Thursday morning said the motorcyclist had died.

A release later Thursday morning identified the motorcyclist who was killed as Caleb Addington, 21, of Lenexa.

“The original driver of the passenger car, 32-year-old male, reported minor injuries and was not transported for medical attention,” Chambers said.

The Leawood Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.

All lanes of the I-435 reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.