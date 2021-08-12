Briefly Noted: Prairie Village to host public hearing for 2022 budget 

Prairie Village to host public hearing for 2022 budget

The city of Prairie Village is hosting a public hearing on Sept. 7 for its proposed 2022 budget and the revenue neutral rate.

The average Prairie Village homeowner will pay approximately $70 a month for city services with the proposed property tax rate, according to a city announcement. The property tax rate is not changing, though property taxes will fluctuate based on each individual home’s value, according to the announcement.

There is about a $3 difference between the proposed property tax rate and the revenue neutral rate, according to the announcement.

The hearing will coincide with the regularly scheduled Sept. 7 city council meeting, though the public is able to provide public comments about either topic. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@pvkansas.com by 3 p.m. on Sept. 7. Those who wish to speak during the public hearing must notify the city clerk, Adam Geffert, with their name, address and email address.

Prairie Village’s Landmark National Bank to get drive-through service

Landmark National Bank at 3500 W. 75th Street in Prairie Village is getting a drive-thru service.

The city’s planning commission approved the request on Aug. 3. It will be an automated teller service, according to city documents. Landmark will also get a new monument sign.